SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 July CHF 579.0 bn vs CHF 579.0 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 15 July

Domestic sight deposits CHF 480.1 bn vs CHF 476.1 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here . Once again, there's little change in overall sight deposits data on the week despite some relative strength in the swissie whereby EUR/CHF is now resting under the 1.1100 handle.





The data here is a bit of a proxy to gauge SNB interventions but based on the almost nil change on the week it suggests there hasn't been much action by the central bank.







