SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 July CHF 579.0 bn vs CHF 579.0 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 15 July
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 480.1 bn vs CHF 476.1 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Once again, there's little change in overall sight deposits data on the week despite some relative strength in the swissie whereby EUR/CHF is now resting under the 1.1100 handle.
The data here is a bit of a proxy to gauge SNB interventions but based on the almost nil change on the week it suggests there hasn't been much action by the central bank.