Latest data released by the SNB - 15 March 2021





Domestic sight deposits CHF 631.8 bn vs CHF 636.0 bn prior





Prior week's release can be found here . Overall sight deposits show a slight drop and haven't been reflecting much of a consistent trend (more importantly, none upwards) lately as the franc keeps weaker in recent weeks - a positive development for the SNB. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.