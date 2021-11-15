SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 November CHF 719.2 bn vs CHF 718.4 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 15 November 2021


  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 644.1 bn vs CHF 643.7 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. A slight jump in overall sight deposits, reaffirming that the SNB is keeping a bit more active in recent weeks in intervening in the market. Well, with EUR/CHF keeping at the lows for the year, they may be more active especially if the pair inches closer to the 1.0500 mark.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose