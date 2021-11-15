SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 November CHF 719.2 bn vs CHF 718.4 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 15 November 2021





Domestic sight deposits CHF 644.1 bn vs CHF 643.7 bn prior





Prior week's release can be found here. A slight jump in overall sight deposits, reaffirming that the SNB is keeping a bit more active in recent weeks in intervening in the market. Well, with EUR/CHF keeping at the lows for the year, they may be more active especially if the pair inches closer to the 1.0500 mark.