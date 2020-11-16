SNB total sight deposits w.e. 13 November CHF 707.9 bn vs CHF 707.6 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 16 November 2020
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 644.5 bn vs CHF 638.7 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Overall sight deposits see little change in the past week as the SNB can take some comfort in vaccine optimism having driven the franc lower after the Pfizer news last Monday. That helped to see USD/CHF move off lows below 0.90 and EUR/CHF also climbed from around 1.07 to near 1.08 currently.