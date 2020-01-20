SNB total sight deposits w.e. 17 January CHF 585.9 bn vs CHF 584.5 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 20 January 2020





Domestic sight deposits CHF 508.6 bn vs CHF 504.3 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here . A slight increase in overall sight deposits but nothing too drastic.





The franc was a key focus in trading last week after the US Treasury put Switzerland on its currency manipulator watch list - sparking some strength in the currency amid the thought that the SNB would be less willing to directly intervene.





Also, EUR/CHF cracked key support to trade to its lowest level since April 2017. It appears that they are keeping their powder dry for now but I wouldn't count on them continuing to do so if the franc continues to chase gains in too rapid a manner.



