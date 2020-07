Latest data released by the SNB - 20 July 2020

Domestic sight deposits CHF 618.5 bn vs CHF 613.5 bn prior









Prior week's release can be found here . That's a modest increase in overall sight deposits but fitting with what the SNB has done over the past few months. This juts reaffirms that they are still actively intervening in the market to limit the strength in the franc. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus