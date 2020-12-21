SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 December CHF 705.0 bn vs CHF 704.9 bn

Latest data released by the SNB - 21 December 2020

Domestic sight deposits CHF 632.2 bn vs CHF 636.6 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here . Little change in overall sight deposits in the past week and following the US Treasury report on currency manipulation , we can see why that has been the case in the last few weeks as well.





Still, with EUR/CHF also hovering around 1.08, the SNB appears rather comfortable with keeping the franc as it is though they will surely step in if there is a need to again.







