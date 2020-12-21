SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 December CHF 705.0 bn vs CHF 704.9 bn
Latest data released by the SNB - 21 December 2020
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 632.2 bn vs CHF 636.6 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Little change in overall sight deposits in the past week and following the US Treasury report on currency manipulation, we can see why that has been the case in the last few weeks as well.
Still, with EUR/CHF also hovering around 1.08, the SNB appears rather comfortable with keeping the franc as it is though they will surely step in if there is a need to again.