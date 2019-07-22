SNB total sight deposits w.e. 19 July CHF 579.5 bn vs CHF 579.0 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 22 July 2019
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 477.5 bn vs CHF 480.1 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Overall, little change again (minor increase) in overall sight deposits data so it's hard to really read anything into this about potential SNB intervention. That said, with EUR/CHF resting close to the 1.10 handle, I wouldn't be surprised if the central bank does step in to smooth out the appreciation in the franc in the short-term.