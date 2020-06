SNB total sight deposits w.e. 19 June CHF 680.1 bn vs CHF 679.5 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 22 June 2020

Domestic sight deposits CHF 598.9 bn vs CHF 600.3 bn prior







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus



That said, it is still a touch above the 1.0500 handle they were staunchly defending so they are perhaps biding their time before stepping into the market more strongly again.

Prior week's release can be found here . A slight increase in overall sight deposits as the SNB has loosened the reins a little bit, although EUR/CHF has seen a steady decline in the past week back under the 1.0700 level currently.