SNB total sight deposits w.e. 19 June CHF 680.1 bn vs CHF 679.5 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 22 June 2020
Prior week's release can be found here. A slight increase in overall sight deposits as the SNB has loosened the reins a little bit, although EUR/CHF has seen a steady decline in the past week back under the 1.0700 level currently.
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 598.9 bn vs CHF 600.3 bn prior
That said, it is still a touch above the 1.0500 handle they were staunchly defending so they are perhaps biding their time before stepping into the market more strongly again.