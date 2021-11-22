SNB total sight deposits w.e. 19 November CHF 719.3 bn vs CHF 719.2 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 22 November 2021
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 646.7 bn vs CHF 644.1 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Surprisingly not a meaningful increase in overall sight deposits even as EUR/CHF broke to fresh lows since 2015 on Friday last week. Perhaps the SNB is biding their time to step in but one should figure that they may step up interventions in general as the franc threatens to break higher.