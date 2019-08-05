SNB total sight deposits w.e. 2 August CHF 582.7 bn vs CHF 581.2 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 5 August 2019
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 473.9 bn vs CHF 477.1 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Another slight bump higher in Swiss sight deposits and that is suggestive of potential intervention by the SNB. However, with EUR/CHF having continued its fall below the 1.1000 handle since last week, it doesn't suggest that the central bank is too actively intervening to counteract swissie strength for now.