SNB total sight deposits w.e. 2 February CHF 704.3 bn vs CHF 704.6 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 8 February 2021
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 640.2 bn vs CHF 637.4 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Overall sight deposits ease a little in the past week as the SNB appears to have taken its foot off the pedal in recent weeks. The more positive market mood has helped in that regard but you can bet that the SNB stands ready to chime in if and when necessary should the franc return into favour moving forward.