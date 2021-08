Latest data released by the SNB - 23 August 2021

Domestic sight deposits CHF 639.8 bn vs CHF 639.3 bn prior









Prior week's release can be found here . A slight increase in overall sight deposits as the SNB is seen being a little more active in the market but nothing quite to the extent that we saw last year, with EUR/CHF keeping close to 1.0700 lately. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.