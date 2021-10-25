SNB total sight deposits w.e. 22 October CHF 715.3 bn vs CHF 714.3 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 25 October 2021
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 642.4 bn vs CHF 640.2 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. A slight increase in overall sight deposits, which reaffirms that the SNB is still sitting there and watching the market. EUR/CHF slumped to its lowest since November last year at the end of last week so perhaps there is scope for the central bank to step in a little below 1.0700 now.