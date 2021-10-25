SNB total sight deposits w.e. 22 October CHF 715.3 bn vs CHF 714.3 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 25 October 2021

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 642.4 bn vs CHF 640.2 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. A slight increase in overall sight deposits, which reaffirms that the SNB is still sitting there and watching the market. EUR/CHF slumped to its lowest since November last year at the end of last week so perhaps there is scope for the central bank to step in a little below 1.0700 now.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose