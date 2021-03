Latest data released by the SNB - 1 March 2021

Domestic sight deposits CHF 640.8 bn vs CHF 642.2 bn prior









Prior week's release can be found here . Swiss sight deposits eased slightly in the past week and that continues to allude to little intervention by the SNB and they can certainly take comfort in the rise in EUR/CHF towards 1.1000 last week.