SNB total sight deposits w.e. 27 August CHF 715.2 bn vs CHF 715.0 bn prior

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Holzmann says expects inflation to fall this year and the next
-
Fed's Mester: Thinks growth will remain strong but big risk is delta
-
Fmr Richmond Fed Pres Lacker: Fed will have to nudge up expected path of rates
-
ECB's Villeroy: No risk of higher inflation at this stage
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4677 (vs. Friday at 6.4863)