SNB total sight deposits w.e. 27 August CHF 715.2 bn vs CHF 715.0 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 30 August 2021

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 640.1 bn vs CHF 639.8 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. A mild increase in overall sight deposits as the SNB is still not seen too actively intervening in the franc for the time being.


