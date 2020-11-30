SNB total sight deposits w.e. 27 November CHF 706.5 bn vs CHF 707.3 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 30 November 2020

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 644.4 bn vs CHF 643.3 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. That makes it back-to-back weeks that overall sight deposits fell and that may hint that the SNB is taking their foot off the pedal a little bit. But rest assured if EUR/CHF sees any decline back towards 1.07 or 1.06, the Swiss central bank will be all over that once again.

