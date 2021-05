Latest data released by the SNB - 31 May 2021

Domestic sight deposits CHF 634.6 bn vs CHF 635.1 bn prior









Prior week's release can be found here . A slight increase in overall sight deposits but nothing too major for the time being. With EUR/CHF keeping just below 1.10, the SNB will stay alerted in case the franc does creep higher moving forward. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.