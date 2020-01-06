SNB total sight deposits w.e. 3 January CHF 586.9 bn vs CHF 584.6 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 6 January 2020

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 502.5 bn vs CHF 499.0 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Overall sight deposits tick higher for the first time in more than a month as it could allude to the SNB stepping in a little to temper with franc gains from US-Iran tensions since last Friday.

Given that EUR/CHF is nearing its 2019 low @ 1.0811, the central bank may be forced to intervene a little more to moderate gains in the currency in the near-term.


