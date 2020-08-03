SNB total sight deposits w.e. 31 July CHF 693.7 bn vs CHF 692.6 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 3 August 2020
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 625.5 bn vs CHF 622.5 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Another week, another increase in overall sight deposits as the figure starts to approach the CHF 700 billion level now. This just reaffirms the SNB's conviction to step into the market to limit the appreciation in the franc, in order to keep the Swiss economy from falling into the deflation pit.