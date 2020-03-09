SNB total sight deposits w.e. 6 March CHF 598.5 bn vs CHF 595.8 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 9 March 2020


  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 503.6 bn vs CHF 502.2 bn prior
ForexLive
Prior week's release can be found here. Another bump in overall sight deposits and that hints at the SNB stepping in to try and smooth out the appreciation in the franc a little.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose