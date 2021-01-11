SNB total sight deposits w.e. 8 January CHF 702.4 bn vs CHF 702.7 bn prior

Latest data released by the SNB - 11 January 2021





Domestic sight deposits CHF 628.9 bn vs CHF 631.5 bn prior Prior week's release can be found here . Swiss sight deposits ease a little in the first week of the new year as the SNB continues to take their foot off the pedal in recent weeks, with regards to intervening to curb any unwanted franc strength.





That said, one can still expect the trend from last year to continue but arguably at a much slower pace should the global recovery keep pace for the most part.