Latest data released by SNB - 9 November 2020

Domestic sight deposits CHF 638.7 bn vs CHF 636.0 bn prior





Prior week's release can be found here . Little change in overall sight deposits data in the past week, even as we see USD/CHF near 0.9000. The SNB may be more focused on the EUR/CHF exchange rate but you can sure bet that they won't be too happy with USD/CHF falling to its lowest levels since the start of 2015. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus