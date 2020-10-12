SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 October CHF 704.6 bn vs CHF 705.1 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 12 October 2020
Prior week's release can be found here. A surprise drop in overall sight deposits and this points to some moderation in terms of SNB intervention over the past few weeks.
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 633.1 bn vs CHF 635.4 bn prior
It may be that they are feeling more comfortable with the franc at current levels - especially EUR/CHF - but at least for now, the 'invisible hand' isn't quite as evident as it has been over the past six months or so since the virus crisis began.