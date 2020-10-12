SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 October CHF 704.6 bn vs CHF 705.1 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 12 October 2020

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 633.1 bn vs CHF 635.4 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. A surprise drop in overall sight deposits and this points to some moderation in terms of SNB intervention over the past few weeks.

It may be that they are feeling more comfortable with the franc at current levels - especially EUR/CHF - but at least for now, the 'invisible hand' isn't quite as evident as it has been over the past six months or so since the virus crisis began.
