SNB total sight deposits w.e. June 5 CHF 680.1bn vs CHF 681.6 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB June 8
- Domestic sight deposits 594.5bn vs CHF 597.9 bn
Prior's weekly release can be found here. Here is a table below of the last few releases below as the SNB step up their efforts to keep the CHF from gaining too much against the EUR. Recent European events make that job a little easier, so the SNB may ease back on their purchases in the coming weeks. Slight downtick this week isn't a surprise after the expansion of the European PEPP program last week.