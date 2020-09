Not a bad day's work

Snowflake's $3.36 billion initial public offering was a record for a software company and the biggest in the US this year. The share price soared as much as over +150% yesterday. It is now worth more than Uber, Dell and General Motors. Definitely an upgrade from a 'flake' to more like a snow ball!

US IPO's are having a hectic week with 21 companies expected to price their offerings and raising more than $10 billion together.