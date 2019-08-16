SNP-Labour cooperation to stop a no-deal Brexit reportedly continues to gain traction

Author: Justin Low

An update via a tweet by the London Evening Standard's political editor

Noting that a cooperation between the two parties is "getting closer" as a Labour source reveals that Jeremy Corbyn and Iain Blackford had a phone conversation this morning on "how to work together to stop a no-deal and let the people decide the future of the country".

No mention of whether or not a second referendum was discussed though.

There's been plenty of stories about this over the summer recess period this month but so far it has been very hush-hush for the most part.

I don't doubt that lawmakers would like to stop Johnson from pursuing a no-deal outcome but I'd also like to see more evidence that they have a concrete plan to do so before changing my mind on Brexit risks.
