SNP's Blackford: The government's election motion on Monday is going nowhere

SNP lawmaker, Iain Blackford, confirms that they won't be voting for that

Election can't happen while no-deal Brexit is still a risk

Johnson should withdraw the election motion for Monday

We will have an election when the time is right, we will not have long wait

Yep, that basically settles it. At this point, Boris Johnson has to call a no-confidence in his own government if he wants to try and force an election.





Otherwise, he would either have to resign or head to Brussels to seek for an extension; one which he lacks any credible reasoning to request for but one that the European Union may end up giving anyway because they themselves can't afford a no-deal Brexit.





However, should that happen, it will only serve to tell us that who's to say this whole Brexit debacle cannot run for another three years?



