SNP's Blackford: The government's election motion on Monday is going nowhere
SNP lawmaker, Iain Blackford, confirms that they won't be voting for that
- Election can't happen while no-deal Brexit is still a risk
- Johnson should withdraw the election motion for Monday
- We will have an election when the time is right, we will not have long wait
Yep, that basically settles it. At this point, Boris Johnson has to call a no-confidence in his own government if he wants to try and force an election.
Otherwise, he would either have to resign or head to Brussels to seek for an extension; one which he lacks any credible reasoning to request for but one that the European Union may end up giving anyway because they themselves can't afford a no-deal Brexit.
However, should that happen, it will only serve to tell us that who's to say this whole Brexit debacle cannot run for another three years?