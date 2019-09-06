SNP's Blackford: The government's election motion on Monday is going nowhere

SNP lawmaker, Iain Blackford, confirms that they won't be voting for that

  • Election can't happen while no-deal Brexit is still a risk
  • Johnson should withdraw the election motion for Monday
  • We will have an election when the time is right, we will not have long wait
Yep, that basically settles it. At this point, Boris Johnson has to call a no-confidence in his own government if he wants to try and force an election.

Otherwise, he would either have to resign or head to Brussels to seek for an extension; one which he lacks any credible reasoning to request for but one that the European Union may end up giving anyway because they themselves can't afford a no-deal Brexit.

However, should that happen, it will only serve to tell us that who's to say this whole Brexit debacle cannot run for another three years?

