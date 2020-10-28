So much for that dead-cat bounce: S&P 500 back on the lows

Ugly day gets uglier





Who wants to buy a dip right now?



Sure, most of Wall Street believes Biden is going to win but you never know and Trump openly stealing an election would be insane. Even if you can get past all that then half of the country is still going to be deeply disappointed in a week and it looks like we're going into the jaws of the pandemic with no stimulus in sight.







The S&P 500 is down a whopping 111 points to 3279, or 3.3%.





