So much for the bounce in US stock markets

S&P 500 down 7% once again

Buying the dip because the guys on TV told you to wasn't such a great idea. The headlines on coronavirus from Italy are a reminder of how out-of-control this virus is.





Here's the S&P 500 intraday:





The latest headline is that the White House has invited top Wall Street executives to meet this week on the virus. Trump can tell them it's all a hoax and the flu kills more people and that should get the market right back up to all-time highs.

