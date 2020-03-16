Social impacts of coronavirus will also have long-term effects

The impacts are going to be long-lasting







The Daily Mail reports today that divorce rates in China have spiked because "couples are spending too much time together at home" during the virus.





Being stuck at home makes people restless and the virus fears add to stress.







Quarantining large groups of people is a massive social experiment and there will be positives and negatives. I think we're just starting to get a handle on what they might be.





On the positive side, people have an abundance of time to cook, clean and take up hobbies. Free time can be used constructively or destructively.





Unfortunately, those who are also facing an economic hit are more likely to deepen destructive behaviours. I haven't heard anyone talk about how much drug and alcohol abuse is going to rise. Boredom is an addict's worst enemy.





Other times, it won't be so nefarious but still negative. Steam reported a record number of people using its video game platform. Microsoft's XBox live went down.



The explosion in working-from-home will also be an interesting experiment. As someone who has done it for most of the past 13 years, I can tell you that it's a skill that needs practice. There will be some upfront costs due to the learning curve but overall it's a great option and could reduce congestion and allow more people to live outside expensive urban centers. It could also drastically lower the costs of education.





Finally, my favourite take from the virus is that the big winners are going to be dogs. There has never been a better time to get a family pet and dogs who are used to being stuck at home along all day will be getting more attention than ever. That's good for pet health businesses, something you can see in Chewy, which is holding up fairly well in this market.





