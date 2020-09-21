Social media rumours that Saudi Arabia King Salman is in critical condition

Category: News

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is King of Saudi Arabia 

He is 84 years old and said to be in ill health.

Social media mill grinding out the rumours he is in critical condition. 
