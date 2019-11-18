Societe Generale quantitative models look for a lower CHF

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via a Bloomberg piece on the the Swiss franc

  • three of SG's highlight that the CHF is overvalued and is expected to revert to its longer term average
  • three models look at price reversion, valuation versus other currencies, and the slope of yield curves
  • have time horizons of one to six months
  • All three together suggest a weaker franc

SG say the models can be  "wrong-footed by unforeseen external factors"

---

Models point to SEK as best to buy into year end.    

ForexLive
