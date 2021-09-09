Société Générale near term bullish on gold, but see it lower next year

SG on the short-term gold influences and looking ahead to 2022:
We still remain slightly supportive in the near-term as we expect monetary and fiscal policy to remain highly accommodative but our conviction levels are simply pinned to our expectation that ETF outflows do not continue and we have some moderate inflows by the end of the year.
With positive economic readings and in particular, positive jobs data market participants appear to be focused on the prospect of an earlier than anticipated interest rate hike. While real rates are still expected to be negative, any expectation that this could turn positive faster would really dampen investment flows.
Our base case scenario is for gold prices to average $1,750 on average in 2022 as investment flows drop further.
In the upside price scenario (which is the downside economic scenario), we forecast prices rising to $2,100/oz whereas the downside risk to prices (on the upside economic scenario) is limited and prices could fall to $1,600/oz.