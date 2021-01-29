Société Générale on the euro - looking for 1.20 to provide a base

eFX report on EUR/USD analysis from Soc Gen:

"Fundamental market drivers haven't changed, but positions were crowded.

If we can now reduce excess dollar shorts, then we're setting the stage for a few more very messy days before underlying trends reassert themselves.

Our Q1 EUR/USD forecast (1.20) no longer looks outdated, and we hope that level will provide a base for this move

The key issues going on from here may be

1) can the ECB successfully talk the euro down, and

2) does relative growth mater in FX (not just in EUR/USD)"





It took me a couple of reads to makes sense of this.