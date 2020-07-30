Softbank group to buy back up to 12.3% of shares (around 1tln yen)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says it'll do so from today through to this time next year (July 30 2021)

Have to ponder how much of the currency required has been hedged already or maybe its all on the domestic market or maybe thee is plenty to be done by sellers of the stock who are offshore. So many wauestions. 

