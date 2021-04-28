Stocks turn lower on the comment





The NASDAQ index is now down around -11 points. The Dow industrial average down -127 points.





On interest rates in the market, Feds Powell says:

we do expect further down word pressure on short term rates



overall financial stability picture is mixed but manageable



capital in banking system is in a good place



reiterates Fed will taper asset purchases when the time comes



time for taper is not yet



we've had one great job report, it's not enough



when the time comes to talking about taper, we will



we just need to see more data

only thing that will guide us is have the tests been realized Fed concludes press conference at 3:25 PM ET.



Overall the press conference was a bit more dovish.

Feds Powell says that some asset prices in the market can be frothy. He followed that up by saying that it's because of the reopening. Nevertheless the price of stocks have moved lower on the comment.