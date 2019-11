Christina (Chrystia) Freeland MP is a Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs

Every time I've written a post with her in it its been about negotiating NAFTA (and the new one USMCA).

I dunno much about Canadian politics and I'm only posting it for those interested but given the hard work she has done on trade good luck to her, well done!





New Deputy PM Freeland.

