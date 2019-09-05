Some cautionary observations from Global Times editor Hu Xijin

It would be nice to have a moratorium on comments by all ahead of further US/China meetings

The Global Times editor Hu Xijin is on the wires with some cautionary observations regarding chatter between the US and China. Having said that, he tends to stir the pot himself and is known as a sounding board for the government.















ForexLive Wishful thinking....right?

Honestly, perhaps both sides should declare a moratorium of comments ahead of the next round of US/China meetings. That included everyone... Get to the table, and don't come out until a deal is done, and agreed. Everyone else...shut up.