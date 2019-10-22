Some comments from China on trade talks - some encouragement, but …
China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng with remarks that offer some encouragement, but some wariness also.
- Chinese economy is source of confidence for the international community
- China will create a better business environment
- says China does not put its interests above others
- Says the world needs openness and not decoupling or a new cold war
- China will continue to resolutely safeguard its national security and core interests
- China will not allow other country's to undermine its security
- China will continue to preserve the multilateral system
- the more China develops, the safer the world will be
- World's prosperity needs China
- China and US should be partners for cooperation
- says no country can prosper without working with other countries
- world wants China and US to end the trade war
- China and US have achieved some progress in trade talks and hopeful that an agreement will be reached
- pressure on China doesn't work
- China not looking to replace anyone
- As long as we respect each other no problems that cannot be resolved by China and US
Meanwhile. AUD tumbling back to its earlier level. CAD showing a few pips weakness, as is NZD also. AUD the worst though: