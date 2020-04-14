Some European exchanges still down on Deutsche Boerse 'glitch'

The situation still has not been resolved for over two hours now





According to Deutsche Boerse, there is a 'glitch' in its Xetra electronic trading platform but they said that they have engaged in recovery measures to make it available again.







ForexLive

Bloomberg is reporting that all affected equities can still be traded in Frankfurt floor trading though, so there's that. But for now, all the screens I am seeing are frozen with last trade on the DAX being at 0725 GMT.

Notably, the DAX is down but other cash markets such as those in Austria, Czech, Hungary and Slovenia are also down at the moment due to the technical difficulty.