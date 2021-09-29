Some Evergrande offshore bondholders said to not have received today's interest payment

Reuters with the headline

In case you missed it, Evergrande had a $45.2 million coupon payment due today but it is being reported that some offshore bondholders did not receive the payment by the end of the Asia business time deadline.





There is still plenty of silence surrounding the whole issue since last week, with Evergrande also reportedly missing last Thursday's payment already.





They have a 30-day grace period for each payment so expect this to become more of a problem if the silence continues to carry through in the weeks to come.