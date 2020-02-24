Some good news from China on coronavirus

Adjusted emergency response level to a lower level

China's Global Times is tweeting that S. China's Guangdong province has adjusted its emergency response level lower. They add that 5 other provinces have recently lowered their levels. Here is the tweet.









Meanwhile things are not as bright in So. Korea where the Kospi has now dipped below 6100 and is trading down -3.01%. South Korea announced a rise of infected by 161 to 763 total in the current day.