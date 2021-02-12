Some key events and releases next week

US retail sales. Australia employment. UK retail sales





Monday

US holiday in observance of Presidents' Day. China is also off in observance of their Spring holiday



Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting minutes will be released at 7:30 PM ET/0030 GMT



Tuesday

US Empire manufacturing index for February will be released at 8:30 AM/1330 GMT with expectations of 6.0 vs. 3.5 last month







Wednesday

UK CPI will be released at 2 AM ET/0 700 GMT with expectations of 0.5% YoY vs. 0.6% last month



US PPI final demand for January will be released at 8:30 AM/1330 GMT. MoM as expected to rise by 0.4% with YoY expected to come in at 0.9%. Ex food and energy YoY the rise is a -1.1% vs. 1.2% last month



US retail sales will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate are for a 0.9% gain. The control group is expected to rise by 1.0% vs -1.9% last month



Australia's employment change will be released at 7:30 PM ET/0030 GMT. Expectations are for 30K vs 50K last week. The unemployment rate is expected to come in at 6.5% vs. 6.6%



FOMC meeting minutes will be released at 2 PM ET/1900 GMT





Thursday

Weekly US initial jobless claims will be released at 8:30 AM/1330 GMT with estimates of 775 vs. 793 last week



US housing starts for January will be released at 8:30 AM/1330 GMT with estimate for annualized pace of 1659K vs. 1669K last month. Building permits are expected to dip to1673K from 1704K last month





Friday

UK retail sales will be released at 2 AM ET/0700 GMT. Estimates for January are for -2.5% vs. +0.3% as a result of Covid restrictions

Germany's flash manufacturing PMI will be released at 3:30 AM ET/0830 GMT. The estimate is for 56.5 vs. 57.1 in January. This is the preliminary report



UK /services PMI will be released at 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT. The estimate is for the index to rebound to 42.0 from 39.5. The manufacturing index is expected to come in at 53.1 vs. 54.1.

US flash manufacturing PMI at 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT. Estimates for the manufacturing index to dip to 50.5 from 59.2 last month. Services index is expected to dip to 57.7 from 58.3. The estimates are preliminary for February



US existing home sales for January will be released at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT with estimates of a annualized pace of 6.62M vs. 6.76M last month

