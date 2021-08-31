Some major Chinese banks reportedly received regulatory guidance to increase August loan quota
Reuters with the headlines
Adding that some banks stepped up lending towards the end of August and reduced backlog in property loans, citing sources familiar with the matter.
It perhaps is part of a directive by Chinese officials to try and spur economic activity and provide some relief to businesses after the latest COVID-19 outbreak since July.
Just something to take note of in case this ties to other measures that may come by.