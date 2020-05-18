Some major retail earnings to be released this week
Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart along with Nvidia are all scheduled to release this weekThere is a pretty healthy supply of earnings announcements this week with most focused on retail with the little technology sprinkled in
Monday:
- Softbank
- Baidu
Tuesday
- Home Depot
- Advance Auto parts
- Walmart
- Kohls
- Urban Outfitters
Wednesday
- Lowes
- Target
- Expedia
- L Brands
- Take 2
Thursday
- Best Buy
- Hormel
- HP
- Nvidia
Friday
- John Deere
- Footlocker
- AliBaba Group