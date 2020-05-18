Some major retail earnings to be released this week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart along with Nvidia are all scheduled to release this week

There is a pretty healthy supply of earnings announcements this week with most focused on retail with the little technology sprinkled in

Monday:
  • Softbank
  • Baidu
Tuesday
  • Home Depot
  • Advance Auto parts
  • Walmart
  • Kohls
  • Urban Outfitters
Wednesday
  • Lowes
  • Target
  • Expedia
  • L Brands
  • Take 2
Thursday
  • Best Buy
  • Hormel
  • HP
  • Nvidia
Friday
  • John Deere
  • Footlocker
  • AliBaba Group
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose