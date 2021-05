The Biden infrastructure plan

Proposes cutting supply chain from infrastructure plan



Proposes revising investment in broadband to $65 billion from $100 billion



Proposes lowering roads and bridges funding to $120 billion









The most recent plan was $2.25 trillion which now has been reduced to $1.7 trillion. The GOP is at $568 million.