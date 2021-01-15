Some of the major earnings releases for next week's trading
The earnings season is underway
It always it seems like we just finished the last cycle of earnings, but with the release of Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo earnings today, the season is restarting.
So what's schedule for next week:
Monday
- Charles Schwab
Tuesday
- Bank of America
- interactive brokers
- Comerica
- Goldman Sachs
- Netflix
Wednesday
- Alcoa
- United Airlines holdings
- Bank of New York Mellon
- US Bancorp
- Fastenal
- Procter & Gamble
- UnitedHealth Group
- Morgan Stanley
Thursday
- Intel
- Citrix
- Intuitive Surgical
- CSX
- PPG industries
Going forward, when well other major companies release:
January 25
- Xilinx
January 26
- AMD
- Microsoft
- Starbucks
- Texas Instruments
January 27
- Apple
- Tesla
- Facebook
- Lam research
- ADP
- Skyworks
- Comcast
- Western Digital
- Mondelez
- American Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
February 1
- NXP
February 2
- EA
- Amgen
- SirriusXM
- Disney
February 3
- Qualcomm
- Cognizant
- Checkpoint
- MasterCard
- Corning
- PayPal
February 4
- Activision Blizzard
- Amazon (est)
February 8
- T2
February 9
- Cisco
February 10
- O'Reilly auto parts
February 11
- PepsiCo
- Kraft Heinz
- VeriSign