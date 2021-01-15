Some of the major earnings releases for next week's trading

The earnings season is underway

It always it seems like we just finished the last cycle of earnings, but with the release of Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo earnings today, the season is restarting.





So what's schedule for next week:



Monday



Charles Schwab

Tuesday



Bank of America



interactive brokers



Comerica



Goldman Sachs



Netflix

Wednesday



Alcoa



United Airlines holdings



Bank of New York Mellon



US Bancorp



Fastenal



Procter & Gamble



UnitedHealth Group



Morgan Stanley



Thursday



Intel



Citrix



Intuitive Surgical



CSX



PPG industries





Going forward, when well other major companies release:



January 25



Xilinx

January 26



AMD



Microsoft



Starbucks



Texas Instruments

January 27



Apple



Tesla



Facebook



Lam research



ADP

January 28

Skyworks



Comcast



Western Digital



Mondelez



American Airlines



Southwest Airlines

February 1



NXP

February 2



EA

Amgen



SirriusXM

Disney

February 3



Qualcomm



Cognizant



Checkpoint



MasterCard



Corning



PayPal

February 4



Activision Blizzard



Amazon (est)

February 8



T2

February 9



Cisco

February 10



O'Reilly auto parts

February 11

