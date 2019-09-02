Some positive news expected from Australian data today on exports

The 'partials' we have seen for the Australian Q2 GDP have been a bit sad so far:

Today, though, some better news is expected. The Q2 balance of payments data due at 0130GMT is expected to indicate the first current account surplus for Australia since June 1975:

expected AUD 1.5bn,



prior AUD -2.9bn



Also to be a positive is net exports,:

Net exports as a % of GDP expected 0.3%

prior 0.2%

We'll also get indications on the Q2 public demand contirbutuon.





