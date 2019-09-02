Some positive news expected from Australian data today on exports

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The 'partials' we have seen for the Australian Q2 GDP have been a bit sad so far:

Today, though, some better news is expected. The Q2 balance of payments data due at 0130GMT is expected to indicate the first current account surplus for Australia since June 1975:
  • expected AUD 1.5bn,
  • prior AUD -2.9bn 
Also to be a positive is net exports,:
  • Net exports as a % of GDP expected 0.3%
  • prior 0.2%
We'll also get indications on the Q2 public demand contirbutuon.

I posted earlier on:
And, following later in the session, RBA Sep 2019 policy decision and statement:



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose