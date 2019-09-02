Some positive news expected from Australian data today on exports
The 'partials' we have seen for the Australian Q2 GDP have been a bit sad so far:
- Australia - Q2 Construction work done: -3.8% q/q
- Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q2 (Capex): -0.5% q/q
Today, though, some better news is expected. The Q2 balance of payments data due at 0130GMT is expected to indicate the first current account surplus for Australia since June 1975:
- expected AUD 1.5bn,
- prior AUD -2.9bn
Also to be a positive is net exports,:
- Net exports as a % of GDP expected 0.3%
- prior 0.2%
We'll also get indications on the Q2 public demand contirbutuon.
