Coronavirus - Some Remdesivir news crossing - FDA warns on reduced effectiveness

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning about a newly discovered potential drug interaction related to the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir

Based on a recently completed non-clinical laboratory study, the FDA is revising the fact sheet for health care providers that accompanies the drug to state that co-administration of remdesivir and chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate is not recommended as it may result in reduced antiviral activity of remdesivir.





ps. I am not a pharmaceutical PhD (yet :-D ) so just passing this along, K? Report via Market Watch





---

Hopes are high for Remdesivir, which has received emergency use authorization for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe disease.







